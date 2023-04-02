Ryuichi Sakamoto, dead at 71

Sad news: the great Ryuichi Sakamoto has died. He left us on March 28 at age 71. He had been battling stage 4 cancer. The news came via his website:

An Announcement

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of artist and musician, Ryuichi Sakamoto, on the 28th of March, 2023. He was 71 years old.

While undergoing treatment for cancer discovered in June 2020, Sakamoto continued to create works in his home studio whenever his health would allow.

He lived with music until the very end.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to his fans and all those who have supported his activities, as well as the medical professionals in Japan and the U.S. who did everything in their power to cure him.

In accordance with Sakamoto's strong wishes, the funeral service was held among his close family members. Please understand that we are unable to accept any calls of condolences, offerings of incense or flowers, and the like.

Finally, we would like to share one of Sakamoto's favorite quotes: "Ars longa, vita brevis."

Art is long, life is short.

While many will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief.

April 2nd, 2023

Kab America Inc.

Kab inc.