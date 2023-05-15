Ryuichi Sakamoto made a playlist for his own funeral (listen)

The great Ryuichi Sakamoto, who died on March 28 after a long battle with cancer, was never one to ignore the details and was always thinking about music. He famously started creating playlists for his favorite NYC restaurant when he didn't like the music they were playing. So it should come as no real surprise that he went out with his own soundtrack, having privately created a playlist for his own funeral.

His management has now shared the playlist, which includes works by Ennio Morricone, Erik Satie, Debussy, Nino Rota, Bill Evans Trio, David Sylvan, and Laurel Halo. "He truly was with music until the very end," his management wrote when sharing the playlist. Listen below.