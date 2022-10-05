Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute LP coming, Thundercat’s track streaming now

A Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute album called To the Moon and Back is arriving December 2 via Milan Records (pre-order). It features "remodels" of Ryuichi's songs by Thundercat, Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange), Cornelius, Fennesz, David Sylvian, Hildur Guðnadóttir, The Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, and more, and the first taste is Thundercat's new version of "Thousand Knives." If you didn't know any better, you might mistake this version for a Thundercat original, and his version also reinforces the influence of Ryuichi's music on Thundercat's own material. Check it out below.

Ryuichi's also releasing his soundtrack for Netflix's Exception next week (10/14) via Milan Records. It was revealed earlier this year that Ryuichi is battling stage 4 cancer.

Tracklist

01 Walker – Lim Giong – Follow The Steps Remodel

02 Grains (Sweet Paulownia Wood) – David Sylvian Remodel

03 Thousand Knives – Thundercat Remodel

04 Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence – Electric Youth Remodel

05 Thatness and Thereness – Cornelius Remodel

06 World Citizen I Won’t Be Disappointed – Hildur Guðnadóttir Remodel

07 The Sheltering Sky – Alva Noto Remodel

08 Amore – Fennesz Remodel

09 Choral No. 1 – Devonté Hynes Remodel (featuring Emily Schubert)

10 DNA – The Cinematic Orchestra Remodel

11 With Snow and Moonlight – snow, silence, partially sunny – Yoshihide Otomo Remodel

12 Forbidden Colors – Gabrial Wek Remodel

13 The Revenant Main Theme – 404.zero Remodel