Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute LP coming, Thundercat’s track streaming now
A Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute album called To the Moon and Back is arriving December 2 via Milan Records (pre-order). It features "remodels" of Ryuichi's songs by Thundercat, Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange), Cornelius, Fennesz, David Sylvian, Hildur Guðnadóttir, The Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, and more, and the first taste is Thundercat's new version of "Thousand Knives." If you didn't know any better, you might mistake this version for a Thundercat original, and his version also reinforces the influence of Ryuichi's music on Thundercat's own material. Check it out below.
Ryuichi's also releasing his soundtrack for Netflix's Exception next week (10/14) via Milan Records. It was revealed earlier this year that Ryuichi is battling stage 4 cancer.
Tracklist
01 Walker – Lim Giong – Follow The Steps Remodel
02 Grains (Sweet Paulownia Wood) – David Sylvian Remodel
03 Thousand Knives – Thundercat Remodel
04 Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence – Electric Youth Remodel
05 Thatness and Thereness – Cornelius Remodel
06 World Citizen I Won’t Be Disappointed – Hildur Guðnadóttir Remodel
07 The Sheltering Sky – Alva Noto Remodel
08 Amore – Fennesz Remodel
09 Choral No. 1 – Devonté Hynes Remodel (featuring Emily Schubert)
10 DNA – The Cinematic Orchestra Remodel
11 With Snow and Moonlight – snow, silence, partially sunny – Yoshihide Otomo Remodel
12 Forbidden Colors – Gabrial Wek Remodel
13 The Revenant Main Theme – 404.zero Remodel