Ryuichi Sakamoto’s cancer has returned

Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced that he's undergoing treatment for rectal cancer having undergone surgery which he writes was "a success." The composer and Yellow Magic Orchestra founder had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 which went into remission following treatment.

"From now on, I will be living alongside cancer," Sakamoto writes in a statement, "But, I am hoping to make music for a little while longer." You can read his full statement below.

Documentary Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda followed his return to music after his first cancer diagnosis that led to 2017 album Async. (You can watch that on MUBI and watch the trailer below.) More recently, Ryuichi scored an episode of Black Mirror in 2019.

Get well soon, Ryuichi! We wish you a full recovery.