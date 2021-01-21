Ryuichi Sakamoto’s cancer has returned
Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced that he's undergoing treatment for rectal cancer having undergone surgery which he writes was "a success." The composer and Yellow Magic Orchestra founder had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 which went into remission following treatment.
"From now on, I will be living alongside cancer," Sakamoto writes in a statement, "But, I am hoping to make music for a little while longer." You can read his full statement below.
Documentary Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda followed his return to music after his first cancer diagnosis that led to 2017 album Async. (You can watch that on MUBI and watch the trailer below.) More recently, Ryuichi scored an episode of Black Mirror in 2019.
Get well soon, Ryuichi! We wish you a full recovery.
I was relieved after the throat cancer that I had in 2014 went into remission after six years. However, unfortunately, I have been diagnosed with cancer again—this time, rectal cancer. The news was disheartening, but thanks to the excellent doctors I met, the surgery I underwent was a success. I am now undergoing treatment.
Amid the overwhelming hardships that the medical institutions and healthcare workers face during this unprecedented pandemic, the sincerity with which everyone involved cares for their patients is nothing short of admirable. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude.
Due to these circumstances, traveling long distances for work will be difficult. Still, I will continue to work as much as I can while in treatment.
There may be instances where I have to cancel work.
I sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this may cause to those who are involved in ongoing projects.
From now on, I will be living alongside cancer.
But, I am hoping to make music for a little while longer.
Thank you all so much for your continuing support.