S. Carey announces new album and tour, shares “Break Me Open”

Singer, songwriter and Bon Iver collaborator S. Carey will release new album Break Me Open on April 22 via Jagjaguwar. He made the album with co-producers Chris Messina and Zach Hanson during a tumultuous time in his life, including the dissolution of his marriage and the death of his father, not to mention all the world-level events of the last two years. "Break Me Open is about love - past, present, and future," says S. Carey. "It's about fatherhood - the overwhelming feeling of deep love for my kids and the melancholy of watching them grow up right before my eyes. It's about accepting my faults and wrongdoings, exposing myself, and trying to know myself better than I did the day before. But above the darkness, it's a message of hope, honesty, and growth. It's a call to be vulnerable: Break Me Open."

The first single from the album is Break Me Open's gorgeous, ethereal, widescreen title track, which features horn arrangements by CJ Camerieri (CARM). The song's video was directed by Rudy Rubio and filmed in Eau Claire, WI. Watch that below.

S. Carey has also announced a tour, which kicks off April 28 at Eau Claire's Masonic Temple and includes a NYC show at Public Records on May 8. Tickets will be on sale soon. All tour dates are listed below.

attachment-S._Carey_-_Break_Me_Open_Artwork loading...

Break Me Open tracklist:

Dark

Starless

Sunshower

Island

Waking Up

Desolate

Paralyzed

Where I Was

Break Me Open

Crestfallen

attachment-S._Carey_-_2022_Tour_Dates_ loading...

S. Carey 2022 Tour Dates

4/28 - Eau Claire, WI - Masonic Temple

4/30 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

5/1 - Detroit, MI - Marble Bar

5/3 - Toronto, ON - The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

5/4 - Montréal, QC - Bar Le 'Ritz' P.D.B.

5/5 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

5/6 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

5/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

5/11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live

5/12 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre

5/13 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

5/14 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

5/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

7/15 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret

7/16 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

7/17 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

7/19 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

7/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

7/22 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

7/23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

7/25 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

7/26 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge