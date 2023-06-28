S. Carey & John Raymond releasing collab LP ‘Shadowlands’ (hear “Calling”)

Bon Iver right-hand man S. Carey and trumpeter John Raymond have teamed up for a collaborative album, Shadowlands, coming on September 15 via Libellule Editions. Today we're premiering the lead single off Shadowlands, "Calling." It's a layered, unfolding ballad with soothing, almost ambient vocals and synths and stirring flutters of trumpet and flugelhorn. “‘Calling’ is the song that revealed itself as the true confluence of our two sounds, our two approaches to songwriting, and became the springboard for what the entire album could be,” S. Carey says. John adds, “Sonically, lyrically, and harmonically, the song has this earthy yet ethereal quality to it. It’s always been a sort of north star for the project, so it’s only fitting that it’s the first peek into the Shadowlands world.” Listen to "Calling" below.

Shadowlands was recorded in Eau Claire, WI, where S. Carey recorded his 2022 LP Break Me Open and where he and John met nearly twenty years ago. For "Calling," the duo tapped pianist Aaron Parks, bassist Jeremy Boettcher, electric guitarist Dave Devine, and Chris Thomson on woodwinds. The album as a whole was produced by Sun Chung. There's also a song featuring Gordi. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Shadowlands below.

S. Carey and John Raymond, Shadowlands loading...

Shadowlands Tracklisting

1. Morning Prayer

2. Calling

3. Steadfast (ft. Gordi)

4. Transient

5. Chrysalis

6. Hollow

7. Blood Orange

8. Already/Not Yet

9. New Meaning (ft. Gordi)

10. Beholding