S.G. Goodman announces fall tour with Why Bonnie & She Returns From War

S.G. Goodman has announced a fall North American tour, in continued support of her great 2022 album Teeth Marks. It begins in Charleston, SC on October 24, and runs through November 17 in Louisville, KY, with Why Bonnie and She Returns From War each opening select shows. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on November 3 at Music Hall of Williamsburg, and there's no opener announced for that one yet. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 7 at 11 AM.

Goodman also has shows with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit coming up, including Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on July 28, and Huntington's The Paramount on July 31.

Why Bonnie, meanwhile, will play with Ian Sweet on Elsewhere Rooftop on August 22 and tickets for that go on sale Friday at 10 AM

S.G. GOODMAN: 2023 TOUR

08 Jun 23 Levitt AMP Music Series 2023 Whitesburg, KY

10 Jun 23 Laurel Cove Music Festival 2023 Pineville, KY

22 Jun 23 Sweetland Amphitheatre Lagrange, GA

23 Jun 23 Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL

24 Jun 23 Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL

29 Jun 23 High Sierra Music Festival 2023 Quincy, CA

04 Jul 23 Little Saint Healdsburg, CA

06 Jul 23 Winnipeg Folk Festival 2023 Oakbank

26 Jul 23 Riverfront Park Harrisburg, PA

27 Jul 23 Roadrunner Boston, MA

28 Jul 23 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

31 Jul 23 The Paramount Huntington, NY

01 Aug 23 State Theatre New Brunswick, NJ

02 Aug 23 Filene Center at Wolf Trap Vienna, VA

04 Aug 23 Massey Hall Toronto

05 Aug 23 Artpark Lewiston, NY

06 Aug 23 Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Grand Rapids, MI

08 Aug 23 Brown's Island Richmond, VA

09 Aug 23 Salem Civic Center Salem, VA

11 Aug 23 Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC

13 Aug 23 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC

15 Aug 23 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC

16 Aug 23 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC

18 Aug 23 Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC

19 Aug 23 Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC

09 Sep 23 Moon River Music Festival 2023 Chattanooga, TN

10 Sep 23 The Burl County Fair 2023 Lexington, KY

11 Sep 23 Delmar Hall Saint Louis, MO

12 Sep 23 Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK

14 Sep 23 The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL

15 Sep 23 Live On King Street Madison, WI

16 Sep 23 Big Top Chautauqua - Concert Venue Bayfield, WI

17 Sep 23 Wooly's Des Moines, IA

23 Sep 23 Sing Out Loud Festival 2023 St. Augustine, FL

27 Sep 23 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

28 Sep 23 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

24 Oct 23 Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC

25 Oct 23 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC

26 Oct 23 The Southern Cafe and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA

28 Oct 23 Union Stage Washington, DC

29 Oct 23 Metro Gallery Baltimore, MD

30 Oct 23 Kable House Presents York, PA

01 Nov 23 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

03 Nov 23 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

04 Nov 23 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

07 Nov 23 Underground Toronto

08 Nov 23 Thunderbird Cafe Pittsburgh, PA

10 Nov 23 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

11 Nov 23 Stuart's Opera House Nelsonville, OH

12 Nov 23 Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH

14 Nov 23 The Magic Bag Ferndale, MI

15 Nov 23 Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN

17 Nov 23 Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY