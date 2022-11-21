S.G. Goodman announces Grammy Museum show at Rubin Museum

S.G. Goodman has announced a performance and conversation in NYC, part of Grammy Museum's "A New York Evening With..." series. It happens on December 7 at Rubin Museum of Art, and author and music critic Jayson Greene will host the conversation. Tickets are on sale now.

Goodman released her fantastic sophomore album, Teeth Marks, in June, and went on her first-ever headlining tour supporting it, including a Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right. She has more headlining dates coming up with Marina Allen, followed by shows supporting Tyler Childers. See all dates below.

S.G. GOODMAN: 2022-2023 TOUR

26 Nov 22 The Burl Lexington, KY

07 Dec 22 Rubin Museum of Art New York, NY

10 Feb 23 Cayamo Cruise 2023 Miami, FL

23 Feb 23 White Water Tavern Little Rock, AR

24 Feb 23 The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX

25 Feb 23 3TEN Austin City Limits Live Austin, TX

28 Feb 23 Club Congress Tucson, AZ

02 Mar 23 Casbah San Diego, CA

04 Mar 23 Troubadour West Hollywood, CA

05 Mar 23 Cafe Du Nord San Francisco, CA

07 Mar 23 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR

08 Mar 23 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

10 Mar 23 The State Room Salt Lake City, UT

11 Mar 23 Lost Lake Lounge Denver, CO

15 Apr 23 High Water Fest 2023 North Charleston, SC

13 Aug 23 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC #

15 Aug 23 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC #

16 Aug 23 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC #

18 Aug 23 Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC #

19 Aug 23 Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC #

27 Sep 23 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

28 Sep 23 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

# - with Tyler Childers