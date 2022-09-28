S.G. Goodman played Baby’s All Right with Le Ren (pics, setlist)

Singer/songwriter S.G. Goodman released her fantastic sophomore album Teeth Marks in June, and she's on her first-ever headlining tour supporting it now, which stopped in NYC for a show at Baby's All Right on Tuesday night (9/27). Montreal artist Le Ren opened with a solo set of hushed, stripped down renditions of songs from her debut album Leftovers, which came out last year, along with a new song. It was so quiet during her set you could hear a pin drop.

That atmosphere of reverence continued when Goodman took the stage. A self-proclaimed farmer's daughter from Kentucky, her songs pull largely from country and folk, sometimes more rocking (like on Teeth Marks track "If You Were Someone I Loved") and sometimes more spare and haunting (like on that album's next song, "You Were Someone I Loved"). She has an ace backing band holding it all together, and her voice, with its perfectly roughened patches adding just the right amounts of texture, soars above it all.

Between songs, Goodman earned laughs from the Baby's crowd, talking about losing things on tour, not liking TikTok, being an introvert who loves to talk, and more. She closed out her main set with an unreleased song ("Solitaire,") a Waylon Jennings cover ("Waymore's Blues"), and a solo rendition of Florence Reece's "Which Side Are You On?," before encoring with "Keeper of the Time," one of Teeth Mark's best songs.

See pictures from Tuesday night's show, and S.G. Goodman's setlist, below. Her tour continues into October - see all dates below.

SETLIST: S.G. GOODMAN @ BABY'S ALL RIGHT, 9/27/2022

Work Until I Die

Old Time Feeling

If You Were Someone I Loved

You Were Someone I Loved

Space and Time

Teeth Marks

Solitaire

Waymore's Blues (Waylon Jennings cover)

Which Side Are You On? (Florence Reece cover)

Encore:

Keeper of the Time

S.G. GOODMAN: 2022 TOUR

28 Sep 22 Cafe 939 Boston, MA

30 Sep 22 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2022 San Francisco, CA

02 Oct 22 Ohana Fest 2022 Dana Point, CA

04 Oct 22 Schubas Chicago, IL

05 Oct 22 Turf Club St Paul, MN

07 Oct 22 Off Broadway St. Louis, MO

08 Oct 22 The Moonshiner's Ball Livingston, KY