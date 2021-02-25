S.N.F.U. releasing lost, previously unheard record from 2004

S.N.F.U.'s iconic frontman Chi Pig sadly passed away in 2020, but now the band have revealed that they'll be releasing a lost record that they recorded back in 2004, during the sessions that produced 2004's In The Meantime & In Between Time. "I’m to[sic] excited not to share this with #snfu fans, co-founder and guitarist Marc Belke writes. "Here’s the cover for the second piece to our 2004 album In The Meantime & In Between Time. Five songs that were recorded in the same sessions. Cover art by the amazing @marcbelldept . More details to come. #snfu #rakerecords"

All members of Propagandhi feature on the release, and they wrote, "We’re excited for this one! Chris plays some guitar and we all do some vocs on the upcoming SFNU record ‘A Blessing But With It A Curse’! The record is 5 unheard songs SNFU recorded at the time of their masterpiece In The Meantime and In Between Time.’ We are honoured to be a part of it and the songs are killer! What more could a few prairie punks ask for in life? (This is just a little teaser for the record, it won’t be available for a little while yet.) #snfu #muc #chipig #propagandhi #edmontonpunk #winnipegpuds"

More information, release date included, is still to come; stay tuned. See Marc Belke and Propagandhi's posts below.

Shortly after Chi Pig's death, the band released "Cement Mixer (to all my beautiful friends)," a song Chi recorded to be released after his passing. Stream that and watch SNFU perform "Cockatoo Quill" from In The Meantime & In Between Time live in 2008 below.