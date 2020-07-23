S.N.F.U.’s Chi Pig to be honored with a mural, fundraising in progress

Chi Pig (aka Ken Chinn), frontman of the Canadian punk/melodic hardcore veterans S.N.F.U., tragically passed away at 57 last week, prompting tributes from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Fucked Up's Damian Abraham, 88 Fingers Louie, and others.

Now, fans and supporters have organized a GoFundMe to create and install a mural dedicated to Chi Pig in his hometown of Edmonton. The fund has been spearheaded by muralist Lacey Wilburn, with support from Chi Pig's family ambassador, a close friend of Pig's, and his personal photographer, Jerry Cordeiro. As of now, they are searching for the "perfect wall" to host the tribute.

The GoFundMe reads:

Edmonton's beloved bastard child, Chi Pig, frontman for the legendary punk rock band SNFU, is leaving behind a legacy of chaos, energy and brilliance that can never truly be witnessed again," "Growing up as little punk brats in Edmonton, no performance has ever rivaled that first time seeing Society No F***king Use live. We want to pay tribute to this monumental character with an equally monumental mural to celebrate the life, music and electricity of our hometown hero.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here. They intend to enlist the help of the city of Edmonton, as well as the Alberta province, for additional funds, and plan to "make this mural happen" one way or another.

SNFU also recently released a track called "Cement Mixer (to all my beautiful friends)" that Chi recorded before his passing, and that was meant to be released on the day of his death.