Sa-Roc and Rah Digga announce co-headlining tour
Veteran rappers Rah Digga and Sa-Roc have announced a short co-headlining tour for this summer, with stops in DC, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Durham, Asheville, and Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/26) at 10 AM.
The NYC stop is August 5 at City Winery. All dates are listed below.
Sa-Roc last released The Sharecropper's Daughter in 2020, followed by a deluxe edition in 2021. Rah Digga has done some miscellaneous tracks and collabs over the years but hasn't released a new album since 2010's Classic.
Sa-Roc -- 2023 Tour Dates
6/02 - Anchorage, AK #
6/03 - Anchorage, AK #
8/4 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
8/5 - New York, NY @ City Winery *
8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery w/ Special Guest Seraiah Nicole +
8/7 - Boston, MA @ City Winery *
8/10 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery *
8/11 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *
8/12 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *
8/13 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery *
# supporting Atmosphere
*with Rah Digga
+ headline date