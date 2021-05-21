Sa-Roc shares new song ft. the late MF DOOM on ‘Sharecropper’s Daughter’ deluxe edition

We lost MF DOOM last year at age 49, but the legendary MC left behind unreleased music that continues to see the light of day. Czarface recently released the collaborative album they made with DOOM that was supposed to come out in April 2020 but halted due to COVID, and now Sa-Roc has put out a deluxe edition of last year's The Sharecropper's Daughter with six new songs, including one featuring MF DOOM. He appears on the Evidence-produced "The Rebirth," and he and Sa-Roc sound great together.

Sa-Roc also put out a video for another of the bonus tracks, "Wild Seeds." The original album features appearances by Black Thought, Chronixx, Saul Williams, and more. Stream the whole 21-song deluxe edition and watch the new video below.

Sa-Roc is also playing Lollapalooza this year.

--

