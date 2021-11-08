Saba announces ‘Back Home Tour’ for 2022

Saba just revealed that he has a new album called Few Good Things "coming soon," and now he announced that he'll support it on the 'Back Home Tour' in 2022. That includes a Europe/UK run in march with UK rapper/singer ENNY and Dutch-Sudanese R&B singer/songwriter Gaidaa, followed by a North American run in April and May with Dreamville-signed rapper Lute and LA R&B/soul singer Amindi (who's on the new Isaiah Rashad album).

The run with Lute and Amindi kicks off in Phoenix, hits NYC's Brooklyn Steel on April 25 (tickets), and wraps up at LA's Novo on 5/21. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (11/12) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Listen to Saba's new single "Fearmonger" below too.

Saba -- 2022 Tour Dates

Europe / U.K. Dates with ENNY(*) and Gaidaa

03-01 Dublin - Academy

03-03 Manchester - Manchester Club Academy*

03-05 London - Forum*

03-07 Birmingham - Institute 2*

03-09 Brussels - Botanique / Orangerie

03-10 Cologne Luxor

03-11 Paris - FVTVR

03-13 Zurich - Dynamo

03-14 Vienna - Grelle Forelle

03-16 Milan - Circolo Magnolia

03-18 Amsterdam - Melkweg Main Hall

03-19 Hamburg - Gruenspan

03-20 Berlin - Yaam

03-22 Copenhagen - Amager Bio

03-23 Oslo - Parkteateret

03-24 Stockholm - Debaser

North America Dates with Lute and Amindi

04-11 Phoenix - Van Buren

04-14 Dallas - House of Blues

04-15 Houston - House of Blues

04-16 Austin - Emo’s

04-19 Orlando - Celine

04-20 Atlanta - Centerstage

04-21 Charlotte - Underground

04-22 Pittsburgh - Roxian Theatre

04-25 Brooklyn - Brooklyn Steel

04-27 Washington D.C. - Fillmore

04-28 Philadelphia - TLA

04-29 Boston - Paradise

05-01 Toronto - Phoenix

05-03 Detroit - El Club

05-04 Columbus - Newport

05-05 Chicago - Aragon

05-06 Minneapolis - First Avenue

05-07 Lawrence - Granada

05-09 Denver - Cervantes

05-12 Seattle - Showbox

05-13 Portland - Crystal

05-15 Vancouver - Vogue

05-19 San Francisco - Regency

05-20 Santa Cruz - Catalyst

05-21 Los Angeles - Novo