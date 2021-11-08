Saba announces ‘Back Home Tour’ for 2022
Saba just revealed that he has a new album called Few Good Things "coming soon," and now he announced that he'll support it on the 'Back Home Tour' in 2022. That includes a Europe/UK run in march with UK rapper/singer ENNY and Dutch-Sudanese R&B singer/songwriter Gaidaa, followed by a North American run in April and May with Dreamville-signed rapper Lute and LA R&B/soul singer Amindi (who's on the new Isaiah Rashad album).
The run with Lute and Amindi kicks off in Phoenix, hits NYC's Brooklyn Steel on April 25 (tickets), and wraps up at LA's Novo on 5/21. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (11/12) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Listen to Saba's new single "Fearmonger" below too.
Saba -- 2022 Tour Dates
Europe / U.K. Dates with ENNY(*) and Gaidaa
03-01 Dublin - Academy
03-03 Manchester - Manchester Club Academy*
03-05 London - Forum*
03-07 Birmingham - Institute 2*
03-09 Brussels - Botanique / Orangerie
03-10 Cologne Luxor
03-11 Paris - FVTVR
03-13 Zurich - Dynamo
03-14 Vienna - Grelle Forelle
03-16 Milan - Circolo Magnolia
03-18 Amsterdam - Melkweg Main Hall
03-19 Hamburg - Gruenspan
03-20 Berlin - Yaam
03-22 Copenhagen - Amager Bio
03-23 Oslo - Parkteateret
03-24 Stockholm - Debaser
North America Dates with Lute and Amindi
04-11 Phoenix - Van Buren
04-14 Dallas - House of Blues
04-15 Houston - House of Blues
04-16 Austin - Emo’s
04-19 Orlando - Celine
04-20 Atlanta - Centerstage
04-21 Charlotte - Underground
04-22 Pittsburgh - Roxian Theatre
04-25 Brooklyn - Brooklyn Steel
04-27 Washington D.C. - Fillmore
04-28 Philadelphia - TLA
04-29 Boston - Paradise
05-01 Toronto - Phoenix
05-03 Detroit - El Club
05-04 Columbus - Newport
05-05 Chicago - Aragon
05-06 Minneapolis - First Avenue
05-07 Lawrence - Granada
05-09 Denver - Cervantes
05-12 Seattle - Showbox
05-13 Portland - Crystal
05-15 Vancouver - Vogue
05-19 San Francisco - Regency
05-20 Santa Cruz - Catalyst
05-21 Los Angeles - Novo