Saba played Brooklyn Steel with femdot, Amindi, more (pics)

Chicago rapper Saba is on tour now in support of his great new album Few Good Things, and hit NYC's Brooklyn Steel on Monday night (4/25). With a stage design made to look like the Division and Austin bus stop in Chicago that he took every day, Saba had the crowd in the palm of his hand from the second he came out.

The night benefited from an undercard that the crowd was also hyped to see, including femdot, Amindi and MFnMelo. Pictures by P Squared from the night -- minus MFnMelo who we missed -- are in this post.

Saba will be back in NYC for a free Central Park SummerStage show on July 30 with Eryn Allen Kane and theMIND.