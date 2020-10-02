Sad13 covers Rilo Kiley for ‘The Execution of All Things’ cover comp ft. Mannequin Pussy & more

A new benefit compilation is paying tribute to Rilo Kiley's seminal sophomore album, 2002's The Execution of All Things. No Bad Words for the Coast Today, which was put together by former BrooklynVegan contributor Tatiana Tenreyro and Rachel Rossen, is due out on November 6, and until then, 100% of proceeds from Bandcamp pre-orders and digital downloads will go to G.L.I.T.S, an NYC-based non-profit dedicated to supporting transgender people. After the comp's release, half of proceeds will go to G.L.I.T.S, and the other half to the artists.

The first single from the compilation, a take on "Paint's Peeling" from Sad13, aka Speedy Ortiz's Sadie Dupuis, is out now, and you can listen below. "I bought The Execution of All Things over Saddle Creek’s mail order, and remember listening over and over again to 'Paint’s Peeling' on my tiny bedroom CD player, blown away by the song’s final explosion into all-consuming distortion," Sadie says. "Years later, when Speedy Ortiz was mixing Twerp Verse with Mike Mogis in Omaha, I was very amused to see a trophy the band had made for him in the studio, awarding him ‘For Outstanding Achievements as a True Devastator of the Recording Arts.’ I wanted to pay homage to that ‘devastator’ heaviness by slowing the song down and, for the most part, putting it in a waltz time — almost like Sleep covering Rilo Kiley. But I couldn’t help myself from incorporating some of the poppier Mogis production trademarks, like Casio-ish beats and cavernous backing vocals."

"As a teen, RK was one of my biggest songwriting influences," Sadie continues. "Jenny Lewis (who Speedy has been lucky enough to open for/go out dancing with) continues to inspire me with each of her projects, so it was a treat to return to the record that first drew me into their world."

Also covering The Execution of All Things songs (and three bonus tracks) for the compilation are Gladie, Mannequin Pussy, Eric Slick of Dr. Dog, Diet Cig, Gay Meat (Museum Mouth's Karl Kuehn), Adult Mom, Anika Pyle, and more. See the full tracklisting below.

Rilo Kiley's rare 1999 self-titled debut is also out on streaming services and vinyl for the first time today. Listen below.

No Bad Words For The Coast Today Tracklist

1. The Good That Won’t Come Out – Gladie

2. Paint’s Peeling – Sad13

3. The Execution of All Things – Mannequin Pussy

4. So Long – Eric Slick

5. Capturing Moods – Diet Cig

6. A Better Son/Daughter – Verdigrls

7. Hail to Whatever You Found in the Sunlight That Surrounds You – Sailor Boyfriend

8. My Slumbering Heart – Dump Him

9. Three Hopeful Thoughts – Gay Meat

10. With Arms Outstretched – Adult Mom

11. Spectacular Views – Lisa Prank

12. Bonus: Emotional – Riverby

13. Bonus: Jenny You’re Barely Alive – Aftercrush

14. Bonus: Glendora – Anika Pyle