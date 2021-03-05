Sad13, We Are The Union, Riverby, Suzie True & more on ‘Gossip Girl’ benefit covers comp

For today's Bandcamp fundraiser, 24 bands have come together for a Gossip Girl soundtrack covers comp to raise money for Sogorea Te Land Trust, "an urban Indigenous women-led land trust based in the San Francisco Bay Area that facilitates the return of Indigenous land to Indigenous people."

It kicks off with Sad13 (Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz) doing a faithful cover of the show's theme song, and it goes to include covers of several songs featured in the show, including Suzie True covering Cold War Kids' "Hang Me Up To Dry," We Are The Union covering OK Go's "Here It Goes Again," Riverby covering LCD Soundsystem's "New York I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down," Shunkan covering Muse's "Time Is Running Out," Bacchae covering Billy Idol's "Dancing With Myself," Long Neck covering Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros' "Home," Maggie Gently & Brian Ishiba covering St. Vincent's "Cheerleader," and tons of others.

The description reads:

Eat the Rich: a Gossip Girl Soundtrack Cover Compilation is presented by Suzie True and Precious Bitch. Track listing in order of appearance on Gossip Girl. 100% of proceeds will be donated to Sogorea Te Land Trust, an urban Indigenous women-led land trust based in the San Francisco Bay Area that facilitates the return of Indigenous land to Indigenous people. Donate directly to Sogorea Te Land Trust here: sogoreate-landtrust.org Cover art by Mary Shyne. More from Mary Shyne here: maryshyne.com We do not own the rights to any of these songs, all rights owned by respective artists.

Stream the full album and check out the full tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. Sad13 - Steps of the Met (The Transcenders) 00:28

2. Throw Away - Young Folks (Peter Bjorn and John) 04:36

3. Why Dogs Why - When Did Your Heart Go Missing (Rooney) 03:33

4. Suzie True - Hang Me Up to Dry (Cold War Kids) 03:45

5. Two Front Teeth - Nolita Fairytale (Vanessa Carlton) 02:56

6. We Are the Union - Here it Goes Again (OK Go) 02:18

7. Bobby McCoy - Beautiful Girls (Sean Kingston) 03:41

8. Chain Mail - Do the Panic (Phantom Planet) 03:44

9. Puppy Angst - Kiss Kiss (the Yeah Yeah Yeahs) 02:59

10. Foxx Bodies - Shut Up and Let Me Go (The Ting Tings) 02:59

11. Little Fighter - Time to Pretend (MGMT) 04:31

12. Molly O'Malley - Paparazzi (Lady Gaga) 03:34

13. Riverby - New York I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down (LCD Soundsystem) 04:51

14. Shunkan - Time is Running Out (Muse) 04:35

15. Sundae Crush - Lights Out (Santigold) 03:16

16. Adam Carpenter - I Can Feel a Hot One (Manchester Orchestra) 04:43

17. Bacchae - Dancing With Myself (Billy Idol) 03:12

18. Girl Hazel - 1901 (Phoenix) 03:15

19. Punk Crush - Zero (the Yeah Yeah Yeahs) 04:33

20. Long Neck - Home (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros) 04:08

21. Soft Boiled - In Transit (Albert Hammond Jr.) 03:34

22. Maggie Gently and Brian Ishiba - Cheerleader (St. Vincent) 03:08

23. Pictoria Vark ft. Lu - Pumped Up Kicks (Foster the People) 04:40

24. Gat Moony - Thinking Bout You (Frank Ocean) 03:36