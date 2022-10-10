Sade have been recording new music at France’s Miraval Studios

Sade, the band led by Sade Adu, have been hinting at new music for some time, and now we have confirmation they have been in the studio. Billboard reports that the group have been recording at Provence, France's famed Miraval Studios. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place," Miraval partner Damien Quintard told Billboard in a cover story about the reopening of the studio, where Pink Floyd, AC/DC, The Cure, The Cranberries and many others have recorded. Sade, who recorded part of Promise and Stronger Than Pride at Miraval, were the first to record there since the studio reopened.

Beyond that there has been no other news shared. Sade's last new music was in 2018 with “Flower of the Universe” for Ava DuVernay’s big screen adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, and “The Big Unknown” for Steve McQueen’s film, Widows. Sade's last album was 2010's Soldier of Love.

Sade also released box set This Far in 2020 the press release for that said, "the box set title, This Far, suggests that the band’s studio work may not yet be fully complete." Stay tuned.

Miraval Studios was purchased by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2012; Pitt co-operates it with producer Quintard. Pitt and Jolie's divorce has been in the news recently as court documents surrounding their divorce reveal that Jolie accused Pitt of emotionally and physically abusing their children on a flight a 2016 flight from Château Miraval to California. According to the complaint, the incident is why Jolie filed for divorce.