Sade hints at new music in the announce of ‘This Far’ vinyl box set

Sade, the sultry pop group led by Sade Adu, haven't made an album since 2010's Soldier of Love, though they did release new single "Flower of the Universe" for Ava Duvernay's 2018 adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time.

There may be new music sooner than later, though, as hinted in both the title and press materials of new vinyl box set, This Far, which collects Sade's six albums to date and will be out October 9 via Sony Legacy. As the press materials for the box set state, "the box set title, This Far, suggests that the band’s studio work may not yet be fully complete."

While we wait for more concrete news, here's more about the box set. All six albums -- Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000) and Soldier Of Love (2010) -- were remastered for vinyl by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, working "from high resolution digital transfers of the stereo master mixes, from the original studio recordings, remastered at half-speed using Miles’ own unique restored Neumann VMS80 cutting lathe, to perform the 12 sides of vinyl lacquer cuts."

The press release goes on to say, for you audiophiles out there, "The elaborate, half-speed mastering process produced exceptionally clean and detailed audio whilst remaining faithful to the band’s intended sound. No additional digital limiting was used in the mastering process, so the six albums benefit from the advantage of extra clarity and pure fidelity, preserving the dynamic range of the original mixes for the very first time."

Meanwhile, the artwork and sleeves for all six albums "have been meticulously reproduced in exact detail with authentic paper and printing methods, perfectly replicated for the first time since their original release, and assembled in the outer box which was designed by Tom Hingston Studios in London."

If you're looking for extras and bonus tracks, you're in the wrong place -- just meticulously made vinyl records here. Pre-orders are available now and you can check out the "exploded view" of This Far's packaging and the tracklist, below. Stay tuned for news on new Sade music.

SADE - THIS FAR TRACKLIST

