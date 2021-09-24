Sadness and To Be Gentle release split single (listen)

Illinois post-black metal act Sadness and Oregon screamo act To Be Gentle have just put out a split single, Ataraxy, which features the 11-minute "Be Happy" from Sadness and the 20-minute "We Will Eventually Let Go" from To Be Gentle. In their own different ways, both tracks are harsh and heavy but also incorporate post-rock beauty, and they really earn their lengthy runtimes.

Cassettes will be available from Zegema Beach Records (US, Canada) and vinyl from Larry Records and Chillwavve Records. Pre-orders launch today (9/24) at 2 PM ET.

Stream both tracks below...

