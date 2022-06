Screamo legends Saetia have added a fourth NYC show to their long-awaited reunion run. The new one's an all ages Saturday matinee at Le Poisson Rouge on November 19, and tickets for that show go on sale Friday (6/3) at noon.

The three previously announced shows happen at Saint Vitus on November 17, 18, and 19. The 18th and 19th sold out immediately, and the 17th has no advance tickets; door tickets only.