Saetia add second reunion date!

UPDATE: THIRD NIGHT ADDED.

Yesterday, NYC screamo legends Saetia announced their first show in over 20 years, happening at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on November 18, and tickets went on sale today and sold out almost instantly. Now, they've added a second date, happening November 19 at the same venue. Tickets for the new date go on sale Thursday (5/12) at noon, and as with the first show, the band will be donating their proceeds to GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality), "an international advocacy organization working towards justice and equality for trans, gender diverse and intersex communities."

Good luck getting tickets tomorrow, and stay tuned for any further updates!

