Saetia add third reunion show at Saint Vitus

NYC screamo legends Saetia sold out their first show in over 20 years instantly, and then added a second, which went on sale today and sold out right away as well. Now they've added a third, happening November 17 at Saint Vitus, the day before the other two shows at the same venue. Because the other two shows sold out so instantly, tickets for this one will only be available at the door on a first come, first served basis. $30. The band writes:

We completely understand everyone’s frustration with these shows selling out so fast. When we were originally a band, we never played in front of more than 50 people at a show, so the fact that 500 tickets sold so fast is insane. People from Canada, England, France, Sweden, Finland, Australia, Chile and Mexico have bought tickets and are flying in for these shows. A lot of people have been claiming that Bots are buying up all of the tickets, but the fact is that a majority of the tickets have been one or two per order(Not the max of 4) and once the ticket is in the cart it shows as gone but people have time to complete their order. Now as far as people buying them and then trying to make a profit, those people suck and there’s a special place in hell for them.

As with the other two shows, the band will be donating their proceeds to GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality), "an international advocacy organization working towards justice and equality for trans, gender diverse and intersex communities." Good luck!!

They also add, "We are also working on a couple of other things. More to come." Stay tuned to find out what that is.

