Saetia announce West Coast reunion shows

Screamo legends Saetia played their first shows in 23 years on the East Coast this past fall (with the lineup of Billy Werner on vocals, Adam Marino on guitar, Colin Bartoldus on bass, Steve Roche on drums, and Tom Schlatter on guitar), and now they've announced their first West Coast reunion shows. They're playing 924 Gilman on 4/28 with Hawak and Drowning With Our Anchors; San Diego's Soda Bar on 4/29 with Icepield; and LA's 1720 Warehouse on 4/30 with Deaf Club, Entry, and Human Resources. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/6) at 10 AM PST, and proceeds will benefit Border Angels, a nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid along the San Diego/Tijuana border. The band says, "This is most likely the last time we will play California."

Watch a video from one of their reunion shows at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus, and check out the flyers for the West Coast shows: