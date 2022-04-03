Saetia just rehearsed for the first time in 24 years (watch)

NYC screamo legends Saetia only existed briefly, from 1997 to 1999, but that was enough time to release one massively influential full-length and a variety of smaller releases, all of which were compiled for 2001’s essential A Retrospective comp (and again for 2016’s Collected, released on Touche Amore frontman Jeremy Bolm’s Secret Voice label). After breaking up, members formed the equally classic bands Hot Cross and Off Minor (and Greg Drudy briefly drummed for Interpol), and more recently guitarist Jamie Behar has been playing in Lytic and vocalist Billy Werner has been playing as M//R, but Saetia never once reunited. Maybe that’s about to change, as the band just posted a video on Instagram of their first rehearsal in 24 years! The lineup includes Billy, Jamie, guitarist Adam Marino, and bassist Colin Bartoldus, with Chris Enriquez (On the Might of Princes, Spotlights) filling in on drums. No word yet of any actual show announcements, but this seems promising! Stay tuned for more updates and check out the band’s post below.

