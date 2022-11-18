Saetia played their first show in 23 years (video)

Saetia played their first show in 23 years at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus last night (11/17), the first of four reunion shows in NYC. The band are without guitarist Jamie Behar (who the band parted ways with following abuse allegations against him) and drummer Greg Drudy, and their lineup for these shows is Billy Werner on vocals, Adam Marino on guitar, Colin Bartoldus on bass, Steve Roche (who used to play bass and guitar in Saetia) on drums, and Tom Schlatter (of You & I, The Assistant, Hundreds of AU, and other bands) on guitar. In attendance at the packed, sold-out show was Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm (who put out a discography comp for Saetia on his Secret Voice label in 2016), Thursday's Geoff Rickly (who hosted Saetia in his basement back in the day and interviewed them for CREEM this year), and more.

We didn't catch this one, but some fan-shot video has surfaced, and it looks truly awesome. Check it out for yourself below.

Last night's show was opened by fellow NYC screamo vets Gospel (who released their first album in 17 years this year) and Meow Meow. Saetia hit Vitus again tonight (11/18) with Husbandry and Closer and Saturday (11/19) with Hundreds of AU and Edgar, and they also play a matinee at LPR on Saturday with Uniform and Pique. After that, they play Philly's First Unitarian Church on Sunday (11/20) with Soul Glo and Massa Nera. All sold out.

Uniform also posted a Twitter thread about how special it is to be opening for Saetia: