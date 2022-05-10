Saetia playing first show in 20+ years at Saint Vitus!

UPDATE: SECOND NIGHT ADDED.

The massively influential NYC screamo legends Saetia recently posted a very short video of their first rehearsal in 20+ years, which prompted speculation of a reunion, and now it's official. Saetia will play their first show in over two decades at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on November 18! The show is also for a great cause, with all of the band's proceeds going to GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality), "an international advocacy organization working towards justice and equality for trans, gender diverse and intersex communities." Tickets go on sale Wednesday (5/11) at noon.

Saetia were initially around from 1997 to 1999, during which time they released one full-length and a variety of smaller releases, all of which were compiled for 2001’s essential A Retrospective comp (and again for 2016’s Collected, released on Touche Amore frontman Jeremy Bolm’s Secret Voice label). After their breakup, members formed Hot Cross and Off Minor (and Greg Drudy briefly drummed for Interpol). More recently, guitarist Jamie Behar has been playing in Lytic and Pembroke, vocalist Billy Werner has been playing as M//R, and guitarist Adam Marino has been playing in Attempt Survivors.

