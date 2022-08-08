Saetia to move forward without Jamie Behar, following abuse allegations

NYC screamo veterans Saetia are set to reunite for their first shows in over 20 years this year, but they'll be moving forward without guitarist Jamie Behar (also of Off Minor), following allegations of abuse against Jamie. The band says:

Saetia is moving forward with our November shows, however we will be doing so without Jamie Behar involved with the band. We are shocked and disappointed and sorting through a lot of emotions and thoughts, but it's the only way we can proceed. The most important consideration is that everyone attending the shows feels safe and supported. Collectively, we are celebrating the ability to make a difference for our communities. The band takes its commitment to these communities -- and this community -- seriously. We will provide updates as we get closer to the shows.

Jamie was accused of abuse by his former partner, Cerce vocalist Becca Caldazo, in a post on her Instagram. He responded to the allegations on his personal account, but he appears to have since deleted his account.

Saetia's reunion shows include November 17, 18, and 19 at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar, plus a Saturday matinee on 11/19 at LPR with Uniform and Pique, as well as a Philly show with Soul Glo and Massa Nera on November 20 at First Unitarian Church.