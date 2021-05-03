Sailor Down releasing debut EP; stream the title track

Northampton, MA singer-songwriter and illustrator Chloe Deeley is releasing her debut EP as Sailor Down, Skip the Line, on May 14 via Relief Map Records. She isolated herself in a friend's cabin in Southern Maine to record it, working mostly with a guitar but adding touches of vintage casio keyboards, synthesizers, and drum programming as well. See the cover art and tracklist, Magnetic Fields cover included, below.

We're premiering the EP's latest single and title track, "Skip the Line." It's a deceptively simple but poignant track, spare but lovely with gently-strummed guitar and double-tracked vocals, that should appeal to fans of Phoebe Bridgers and confessional, lo-fi singer-songwriters. Stream it, and previous single "I Get It," below.

SAILOR DOWN - SKIP THE LINE TRACKLIST

1. Martians

2. I Get It

3. Submarine

4. Early Release

5. Skip the Line

6. All the Umbrellas in London (The Magnetic Fields)