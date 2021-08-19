Saint Etienne share new single “Penlop” from upcoming album

Saint Etienne have shared the second single and video from their upcoming album/film, I've Been Trying to Tell You. Based around a slowed-down sample of The Lightning Seeds' "Joy," "Penlop" casts an eerie, hypnotic, romantic mood with Sarah Cracknell repeating the line "I don't really know you, but I'd like to show you / just the town / we went all around."

"'Penlop' is one of my favorite songs on the album," says Saint Etienne's Bob Stanley. "Sarah's vocal makes me think of a travel guide, walking you around your half-remembered memories of the late nineties. Pete's production on this is wonderful, I like the way it bursts wide open at the end, like someone breaking through from the past into the present day.”

You can listen to the song, and watch the trailer for Alasdair McLellan's gorgeously shot I've Been Trying to Tell You film, below.

I've Been Trying to Tell You is out September 10 via Heavenly. The film will premiere at London's Southbank Center on September 3, as part of "The Films of Saint Etienne" series which runs through September 5. You can watch the trailer for the film below.

Saint Etienne have also got UK tour dates in November -- all are listed below.

The Films Of Saint Etienne

presented by Sonic Cinema at BFI Southbank

9/3/2021- I’ve Been Trying to Tell You (Premiere) + Q & A with Alasdair McLellan & Bob Stanley, NFT1

9/3/2021- This Is Tomorrow + intro by Bob Stanley & Paul Kelly, NFT2

9/4/2021- Asunder + intro by Esther Johnson & Bob Stanley, NFT2

9/4/2021- Finisterre + Q & A with Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs, NFT 1

9/4/2021- How We Used to Live + Q & A with Pete Wiggs & Travis Elborough, NFT1

9/5/2021- Lawrence of Belgravia + Q & a with Paul Kelly & Lawrence, NFT1

9/5/2021 - What Have You Done Today Mervyn Day? + Q & A with Pete Wiggs & Paul Kelly, NFT1

9/5/2021- Saint Etienne: Shorts Programme + intro by Paul Kelly & Pete Wiggs, NFT2

Saint Etienne November Tour Dates:

11/18/2021 - Glasgow, St Lukes

11/19/2021 - Sunderland, to be announced

11/20/2021- London, Alexandra Palace Theatre

11/23/2021 - Bristol, Trinity

11/24/2021 - Birmingham, Institute

11/25/2021 - Saltaire, Victoria Hall

11/26/2021 - Liverpool, Grand Central Hall

11/27/2021- Hove, Old Market Tix