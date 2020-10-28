Saint Vitus Bar hosting guest-filled Halloween punk covers livestream

Brooklyn punk/metal venue Saint Vitus Bar is doing a Halloween punk covers livestream on 10/31 at 5 PM ET with members of Anasazi, Warthog, Blu Anxxiety, L.O.T.I.O.N. MNC, Pawns, Firewalker, Conspiracy, Savage Heads, Suck Lords, Church Clothes, Anatomy, Conduit, Mati, Olor A Muerte, Subversive Rite, Extended Hell, Vaxine, Scalple, Terrorist, Hank Wood & the Hammerheads, Sister Anne, Phane, Shadowland, HÜSTLER, Devils Dildo, the Otherman, Posterboy 2000 and more performing the music of The Stooges, TSOL, The Damned, Cocteau Twins, Poison Idea, Void, Ramones, Misfits, Las Vulpes, and more.

Tickets (and accompanying merch) are on sale now, and proceeds will benefit Black Trans Femmes in the Arts. The stream will be available to rewatch until November 2 at 5 PM ET.

Watch the trailer: