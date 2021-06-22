Saint Vitus Bar re-opening! Initial lineup includes Acacia Strain, Inter Arma, King Woman & more

Live music is returning to NYC, and we're excited to be helping Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar announce its reopening and initial lineup of shows. Those begin with two nights of Algiers' fall tour, September 14 and 15, and the 15th also features Zen Mother on the bill. Tickets for the 14th and 15th go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM.

On October 15 and 16, King Woman, one of the multiple projects of Kris Esfandiari, headlines Vitus. Tickets for the 15th and 16th are on sale now. King Woman's anticipated sophomore album, Celestial Blues, will be out by then (it's due out on July 30 via Relapse) and if you haven't already you can pre-order our silver vinyl variant, limited to 200 copies, in our store.

On November 5, genre-defying metal band Inter Arma play a show with NY mainstays Artificial Brain. Tickets are on sale now.

Metalcore/deathcore/etc greats The Acacia Strain bring their full album tour, where they play two nights in each city, performing their unique, atmospheric 2019 album It Comes In Waves in full plus select songs from 2020's Slow Decay on night one and their 2010 classic Wormwood in full on night two, to Vitus on November 8 and 9. Kublai Khan, Orthodox, and Dying Wish open the shows, and tickets for the 8th and 9th are on sale now.

On November 20, there's a show with Genocide Pact, Funeral Leech, Infadus, and a to be announced special guest. Tickets are on sale now.

UPDATE: Screaming Females have also announced a Vitus show, on October 23 with Freezing Cold. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM.

Welcome back, Saint Vitus! See flyers below, and stay tuned for more show announcements.

SAINT VITUS INITIAL 2021 REOPENING LINEUP

9/14 Algiers - tickets

9/15 Algiers & Zen Mother - tickets

10/15 King Woman - tickets

10/16 King Woman - tickets

10/23 Screaming Females & Freezing Cold - tickets

11/5 Inter Arma & Artificial Brain - tickets

11/8 The Acacia Strain, Kublai Khan, ORTHODOX & Dying Wish - tickets

11/9 The Acacia Strain, Kublai Khan, ORTHODOX & Dying Wish - tickets

11/20 Genocide Pact, Funeral Leech, Infadus & Special Guest - tickets