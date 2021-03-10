Saint Vitus launching new livestream series with Horrendous & Glorious Depravity

Not only will Bowery Presents be doing a weekly streaming series from NYC venues, beloved Brooklyn metal/punk club Saint Vitus Bar have also just announced that they'll livestream a show from their venue on Friday, March 19 at 7 PM ET with Philly death metal greats Horrendous and local death metal supergroup Glorious Depravity (members of Woe, Pyrrhon, and Mutilation Rites).

The show streams via ticketing/livestreaming platform DICE, who Vitus recently entered into a new partnership with. "We are really excited for the DICE era here at Saint Vitus Bar," said co-owner David Castillo. "Between their superior tech, forward thinking business strategy, and unwavering commitment to live music, we are excited to emerge with a better experience for heavy music fans! Viva DICE!"

Russ Tannen, Chief Revenue Officer of DICE, added, "We’re huge fans of Saint Vitus here at DICE. In just over a decade, this inconspicuous bar in Greenpoint has put on some of the biggest punk, metal and hardcore shows ever. Saint Vitus is as genuine and authentic as you’ll get in a music venue – and that’s why fans love it so much. We can’t wait to bring their epic line-up of shows to even more fans once we can go out again."

Tickets go on sale Thursday (3/11) at noon.

Watch Horrendous and Glorious Depravity live sets from Vitus in 2018, below.

--

