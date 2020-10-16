Salem announce first album in 10 years, share “Red River’

Remember Witch House? Salem, the infamous, hotly debated poster boys of that scene, have finally gotten around to making a follow-up to their 2010 debut album, King Night. That album, Fires in Heaven, will be out, appropriately, just in time for Halloween on October 30.

"There has always been a lot of surrender in our music," say Salem, which is now a duo of Jack Donoghue and John Holland. "People tend to pick up on the negative aspects, and in the past, that was what we were going through. But surrender has always been the core element." Donoghue and Holland started the album, according to PR, at a cabin in Michigan and finished it in Los Angeles with Henry Laufer (Shlohmo).

Salem's glitchy, dark, codeine-laced jam sound is still in effect on new single "Red River." Listen to that and "Starfall" below.

FIRES IN HEAVEN tracklist:

1. Capulets

2. Fires In Heaven

3. Crisis

4. Sears Tower

5. Starfall

6. Wings

7. Red River

8. Old Gods

9. Braids

10. DieWithMe

11. Not Much Of A Life