Sam Amidon & Marc Ribot announce duo tour

Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot have worked together a few times: Sam sang on Marc's acclaimed 2018 album Songs of Resistance, and Marc joined Amidon’s ensemble this past June at the Monheim Triennale. Now they're teaming up as a duo for a Northeast tour in October.

Dates begin October 19 in Brattleboro, VT and hit Portland, ME and Newport, RI before finishing in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on October 22. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 24 at noon.

Marc Ribot has lots of other upcoming North American dates, including Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and Minneapolis. He'll also celebrate the paperback release of his memoir Unstrung: Rants & Stories of a Noise Guitarist at Brooklyn's Greenlight Bookstore on November 8. All dates are listed below.

Sam also has a few UK shows in November, and those are listed below as well.

MARC RIBOT - 2022 TOUR DATES

SOLO

Sept 5: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Oct 27: Lafayette, LA - Acadiana Center for the Arts

Sam Amidon & Marc Ribot Duo

Oct 19: Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church

Oct 20: Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery

Oct 21: Newport, RI - LaFarge Arts Center

Oct 22: NYC, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

SOLO

Nov 4: Toronto, Canada - Glen Rhodes United Church

Nov 5: Chicago, IL - Music Box, Chicago Humanities Festival : Live Solo Guitar Score for Chaplin's 'THE KID' (Tix on sale 9/13)

Nov 6: Minneapolis, MN Cedar Cultural Center

Nov 8: Brooklyn, NY - Greenlight Bookstore: In Conversation for the paperback release of UNSTRUNG: Rants & Stories of a Noise Guitarist

Nov 17: Montreal, Canada - Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Bourgie Hall

SOLO European Tour

Nov 21: ZÜRICH/Switzerland

Nov 22: ZÜRICH/Switzerland

Nov 23: BARCELONA/Spain - Conservatori del Liceu- Barcelona Jazz Festival

Nov 26: TURKU/Finland - Sibeliusmuseum

Nov 27: KOKKOLA/Finland

Nov 28: TAMPERE/Finland - G Livelab Tampere/Livelaboratorio Tampere Oy

Nov 29: HELSINKI/Finland - G Livelab

Nov 30: GENT/Belgium - Noordstarfonds vzw/Handelsbeurs ConcertzaalTickets

Dec 1: MECHELEN/Belgium - Stadsschouwburg Mechelen

more details TBA

Sam Amidon - 2022 Tour Dates

Oct 19: Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church w/ Marc Ribot

Oct 20: Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery w/ Marc Ribot

Oct 21: Newport, RI - LaFarge Arts Center w/ Marc Ribot

Oct 22: NYC, NY - Le Poisson Rouge w/ Marc Ribot

Nov 09 - St George's Bristol - Bristol, UK

Nov 10 - Warwick Arts Centre - Coventry, UK

Nov 11 - Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre - London, UK

Nov 12 - RNCM Theatre - Manchester, UK