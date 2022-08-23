Sam Amidon & Marc Ribot announce duo tour
Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot have worked together a few times: Sam sang on Marc's acclaimed 2018 album Songs of Resistance, and Marc joined Amidon’s ensemble this past June at the Monheim Triennale. Now they're teaming up as a duo for a Northeast tour in October.
Dates begin October 19 in Brattleboro, VT and hit Portland, ME and Newport, RI before finishing in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on October 22. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 24 at noon.
Marc Ribot has lots of other upcoming North American dates, including Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and Minneapolis. He'll also celebrate the paperback release of his memoir Unstrung: Rants & Stories of a Noise Guitarist at Brooklyn's Greenlight Bookstore on November 8. All dates are listed below.
Sam also has a few UK shows in November, and those are listed below as well.
MARC RIBOT - 2022 TOUR DATES
SOLO
Sept 5: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
Oct 27: Lafayette, LA - Acadiana Center for the Arts
Sam Amidon & Marc Ribot Duo
Oct 19: Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church
Oct 20: Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery
Oct 21: Newport, RI - LaFarge Arts Center
Oct 22: NYC, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
SOLO
Nov 4: Toronto, Canada - Glen Rhodes United Church
Nov 5: Chicago, IL - Music Box, Chicago Humanities Festival : Live Solo Guitar Score for Chaplin's 'THE KID' (Tix on sale 9/13)
Nov 6: Minneapolis, MN Cedar Cultural Center
Nov 8: Brooklyn, NY - Greenlight Bookstore: In Conversation for the paperback release of UNSTRUNG: Rants & Stories of a Noise Guitarist
Nov 17: Montreal, Canada - Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Bourgie Hall
SOLO European Tour
Nov 21: ZÜRICH/Switzerland
Nov 22: ZÜRICH/Switzerland
Nov 23: BARCELONA/Spain - Conservatori del Liceu- Barcelona Jazz Festival
Nov 26: TURKU/Finland - Sibeliusmuseum
Nov 27: KOKKOLA/Finland
Nov 28: TAMPERE/Finland - G Livelab Tampere/Livelaboratorio Tampere Oy
Nov 29: HELSINKI/Finland - G Livelab
Nov 30: GENT/Belgium - Noordstarfonds vzw/Handelsbeurs ConcertzaalTickets
Dec 1: MECHELEN/Belgium - Stadsschouwburg Mechelen
more details TBA
Sam Amidon - 2022 Tour Dates
Oct 19: Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church w/ Marc Ribot
Oct 20: Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery w/ Marc Ribot
Oct 21: Newport, RI - LaFarge Arts Center w/ Marc Ribot
Oct 22: NYC, NY - Le Poisson Rouge w/ Marc Ribot
Nov 09 - St George's Bristol - Bristol, UK
Nov 10 - Warwick Arts Centre - Coventry, UK
Nov 11 - Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre - London, UK
Nov 12 - RNCM Theatre - Manchester, UK