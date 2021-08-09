Sam Evian announces new album & tour, shares “Knock Knock”

Sam Evian has announced a new album, Time to Melt, which will be out October 29 via Fat Possum. The album was made at Sam's new Flying Cloud Recordings studio in the Catskills, and inspired by records that mixed the personal and the political, like Marvin Gaye's What's Going On.

Time to Melt includes Sam's "Easy to Love" single from earlier this year, and the new single is the lush, groovy "Knock Knock." “'Knock Knock' is a song of commiseration,” says Sam. “It's a conversation with my sibling, and really anyone else with a conscience. We talk a lot about the small town in Eastern North Carolina where we grew up, and why we left. Growing up we saw a lot of racism, violence, poverty, disparity, ignorance...all of it not so hidden under a veil of southern hospitality and dogmatic beliefs. A year later after George Floyd’s murder, I hope we can keep the conversation going. The veil is lifted for all to see. Knock knock - who's there? A broken America.”

The video for "Knock Knock" was directed by Josh Goleman, who also did Time To Melt's cover art, and is set "in the abandoned town of Meltsville, where I unwittingly pursue a deal with the devil," says Sam. Watch that below.

You can catch Sam and his band on an East Coast tour this fall, including stops in Boston, Asbury Park, Philly, Providence, and more. There are also stops at Woodstock's The Colony on October 30, NYC's Bowery Ballroom on November 3, and Asbury Park's The Saint on November 5. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Time to Melt tracklist

1. Freezee Pops

2. Dream Free (feat. Hannah Cohen)

3. Time To Melt

4. Knock Knock

5. Arnolds Place

6. Sunshine

7. Never Know

8. Lonely Days

9. Easy To Love

10. 999 Free

11. Around It Goes

Sam Evian - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Oct. 29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 30 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

Wed. Nov. 3 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Thu. Nov. 4 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Fri. Nov. 5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

Sat. Nov. 6 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Wed. Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

Thu. Nov. 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Fri. Nov. 12 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Sat. Nov. 13 - Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

Fri. Nov. 19 - Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse

Sat. Nov. 20 - Troy, NY @ The Hangar