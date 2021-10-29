Sam Evian tells us about the inspirations behind new album ‘Time to Melt’

Having left the hustle and bustle of New York City for a more relaxed life in the Catskills, Sam Evian says he and his partner Hannah Cohen mostly listen to music while cooking, and that his new album was an attempt to make a record perfect for that. Time to Melt is warm, convivial and keeps you engaged whether you're making risotto, grilling flatbreads, or just letting other people cook. The album's out today and you can listen to the whole thing below.

Sam is serious about the cooking thing -- he's even got YouTube series "In the Kitchen with Sam Evian" where he makes dishes with Chris Bear and others -- and the culinary arts play into the Top 10 list of Time to Melt inspirations he sent us, from coffee to cookware and "00" flour, He's also got musicians, films and more on this list, too. It's fun read and you can check that out below.

Sam just started his tour with Liam Kazar and will hit NYC at Bowery Ballroom on November 3 and Asbury Park's The Saint on November 5. All dates are listed below.

SAM EVIAN - 10 INSPIRATIONS BEHIND 'TIME TO MELT'

1. Heavyfeather Coffee

my friend jeff bailey roasts coffee in the catskills. he set up shop out back of my fav local restaurant 'the pines.' jeff is a sweet man and was the rock and roll bass player in the band Phosphorescent.

2. Cartola - Cartola (1976)

not sure if it gets any cooler. lauded as a samba gem, and one of the greatest records to come out of Brazil....I like to just sip my coffee and disappear into this record.

3. Anna "00" flour

perfect for egg pasta and pizza dough. when everyone was going through the early covid sourdough binge, I focused on pasta and focaccia. for some reason I just don't have the mindset for bread. but yeah, anna '00' is the way to go.

4. write a song/poem/thing/ every day for a week with no skips.

it's pretty tough at first but by the end your brain chemistry changes a bit. do it on paper or without a computer. really helps with the internet blues.

5. Purple Noon

mediterranean hitchcock thriller vibes. starring alain delon, directed by rene clement. delon tries on the italian playboy lifestyle and doesn't want to give it back. An adaption of 'the talented mr. ripley.' moody, sunny, violent, complicated. they don't make em' like they used to.

6. cookware

I just got a Made In non-stick and after years of avoiding them I just have to say - it makes me feel like a real dang chef. I mean...perfect french omelettes, every time. other than that my fav pan in the world is my Calphalon cast iron. that thing is so even and fun to work with. can't live without it.

7. marcos valle - previsão do tempo (1973)

not an easy one to find. bought my copy at mississippi records on a tour a few years back. its been reissued by light in the attic (god bless them) but I think they are sold out. incredible record. it really sticks with you. just put it on and go where he takes you.

8. can I just put Light In The Attic up here?

I could just live by listening to what [reissue label Light in the Attic] put out. wow.

9. mushroom foraging

i've learned a few species that won't kill me and my dinner guests. it's been a joy- like hunting without killing. i recommend getting out there and searching for some Maitake/Hen of The Woods as they are in season now and there are no poisonous look alikes. oh and speaking of mycology check out this fun john cage indeterminacy piece.

10. Liam Kazar - Due North

came out on Kevin Morby's label this past august. I'm biased because I mixed this record, but whatever, I love it. Liam is a gem. We're touring together at the end of this month. playing NYC Nov 3 @ bowery.... a show I've been looking forward to for a long long time <3

Sam Evian - 2021 Tour Dates

Fri. Oct. 29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

Sat. Oct. 30 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony *

Wed. Nov. 3 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Fri. Nov. 5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint *

Sat. Nov. 6 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

Wed. Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

Fri. Nov. 19 - Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse

Sat. Nov. 20 - Troy, NY @ The Hangar *

* = with Liam Kazar