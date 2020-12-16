Sam Jayne of Love as Laughter has died. Sam had been missing since Monday, December 7 and reports began coming in via friends' social media on Tuesday night (12/15) that he had passed. Sam's Love as Laughter bandmate Zeke Howard confirmed the news, and Greenpoint bar The Diamond wrote "for those that don’t know yet I’m very sad to say that the search for Sam has ended and he has passed. I can’t believe I won’t see you again, Sam. I can hear your voice and your giggle and it just seems impossible that its not going to happen again. being around you was such a spark that we’ll always be grateful for. Thank you." Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes wrote, "You didn’t know it but you were an elusive and formatively inspiring hero to me and you touched so many of the lives of the people we love. You were Sam fucking Jayne. Fuck."

While Sam is best known for fronting Love as Laughter -- who formed in Olympia, WA in 1994 and had records out on K, Sub Pop, and Isaac Brock's Glacial Pace -- he was in a few groups over the years including post-hardcore band Lync, and he sung on Beck's One Foot in the Grave. More recently, Sam was also known in Brooklyn as a bartender, including Daddy's and Clem's in Williamsburg where he started the popular Monday video night.

Rest in peace, Sam.

Listen to some of Sam's music and read a few tributes (Har Mar Superstar, Sub Pop, Union Pool, more) below.