Sam Jayne of Love as Laughter missing since Monday

Sam Jayne of Love as Laughter has not been heard from since Monday, December 7. Clem's bar in WIlliamsburg, where Sam sometimes bartends, wrote on Instagram: "He has been out of phone and email contact since Monday. This could be something as mild as a broken phone but it would be a great relief to know if anyone has had contact with him after Monday and if they know how to reach him. He drives a Mid 2000’s maroon Chevy Tahoe."

You can contact Clem's if you have any information on Sam, or one of the other contacts in the instagram below. We hope is found soon.