Samia announces 2021 North American tour

Samia is wrapping up her fall tour now, and she's announced that she'll return to the road in 2022 for another run of North American dates. Her "LOVING U THANK U THE TOUR 2022," where she jokes, "we will only be playing the song seven nation army!," runs through January and February, including stops in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Washington DC, NYC, Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Fe, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, and more. Charlie Hickey and Annie DiRusso each open select shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC date is at Webster Hall on January 28 with Annie DiRusso (tickets), and the Los Angeles date is El Rey on February 11 with Charlie Hickey and Annie DiRusso (tickets). Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, October 8 at 10 AM local time, and there's an artist presale (password: BABY) starting at noon on Tuesday (10/5).

Stream Samia's most recent release, her 2021 EP Scout, and see pictures from her August NYC show at Union Pool, below.

SAMIA: 2021-2022 TOUR

Oct 5, 2021 Songbyrd Music House Washington, DC *

Oct 7, 2021 The Basement Columbus, OH *

Oct 8, 2021 The Basement Nashville, TN *

Jan 22, 2022 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, ON #

Jan 23, 2022 Petit Campus Montreal, QC #

Jan 24, 2022 Higher Ground Showcase Lounge South Burlington, VT #

Jan 25, 2022 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA #

Jan 27, 2022 Union Stage Washington, DC #

Jan 28, 2022 Webster Hall New York, NY #

Jan 29, 2022 Grog Shop Cleveland Heights, OH #

Jan 30, 2022 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL #

Feb 1, 2022 High Noon Saloon Madison, WI #

Feb 3, 2022 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO %

Feb 4, 2022 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT %

Feb 6, 2022 Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC %

Feb 7, 2022 Crocodile Cafe Seattle, WA %

Feb 8, 2022 Holocene Portland, OR %

Feb 10, 2022 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA %

Feb 11, 2022 El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA %#

Feb 14, 2022 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ #

Feb 15, 2022 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM #

Feb 17, 2022 White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) Houston, TX #

Feb 18, 2022 Antone's Austin, TX #

Feb 19, 2022 Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX #

Feb 22, 2022 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA #

Feb 23, 2022 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC #

Feb 24, 2022 The Basement East Nashville, TN #

* - w/ Savannah Conley

# - w/ Annie DiRusso

% - w/ Charlie Hickey