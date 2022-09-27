Samia announces new album & tour, shares “Kill Her Freak Out” video

Samia has announced her second album, Honey, which will be out January 27 via Grand Jury. For it, she worked again with her The Baby producer, Caleb Wright, at Sylvan Esso's studio, Betty's; the album also features contributions from Christian Lee Hutson, Briston Maroney, Jake Luppen, and there is one track produced by Rostam.

“This record is about learning to see the love around you," says Samia of the album. "Sometimes the only thing I can be certain of is the way it feels. Even when I zoom all the way out, the little things matter the most. I was trying to imagine looking back at the end of life and what I'd have to say about it right now. This is a little bit of it. Telling stories, making amends, trying to show people I love them. It's a community record."

The first single is "Kill Her Freak Out" which is spare, funny and sad, with Samia backed mainly by organ and harpsichord. “I wrote ‘Kill Her Freak Out’ at my loneliest and most delusional," Samia says. "I’d been quieting my true feelings for fear that someone would leave. The chorus is a reaction to constantly downplaying the emotions that felt wrong; it was cathartic to say the opposite of what I’d been saying for so long to this person I was trying to impress. I didn’t want to kill anyone, obviously, I just wanted to yell. It sort of marks the end of The Baby’s story.”

The video for "Kill Her Freak Out" was directed by Samia and Muriel Margaret, and stars Lucas Hedges (Ladybird, Manchester by the Sea). Watch that below.

Samia has also announced 2023 North American tour dates with Tommy Lefroy, which start February 7 in Asheville and wrap up March 11 in her hometown of Nashville. The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on February 11. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 AM local time. She's also opening for Maggie Rogers in Europe and has a few other shows on the book -- all dates are listed below.

samia honey loading...

Honey:

01 Kill Her Freak Out

02 Charm You

03 Pink Balloon

04 Mad At Me

05 Sea Lions

06 To Me It Was

07 Breathing Song

08 Honey

09 Nanana

10 Amelia

11 Dream Song

Samia - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

09/28 - LA, CA - Greek Theatre ^

09/29 - LA, CA - Shrine Expo Hall ^

10/08 - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 - Austin City Limits Music Festival

11/13 - Pitchfork Music Festival London (@ The Roundhouse)

10/31 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy #

11/01 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #

11/02 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia Theatre #

11/04 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy #

11/05 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse #

11/07 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #

11/08 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome #

11/10 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace #

11/15 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg #

11/16 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg #

11/17 - Paris, FR - Salle Pleyel #

11/19 - Zurich, CH - Complex 457 #

11/21 - Berlin, DE - Huxley’s Neue Welt #

11/22 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall #

11/23 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik #

11/25 - Copenhagen, DK - TAP1 #

11/27 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall #

11/28 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus Arena #

11/11 - London, UK – XOYO (SOLD OUT) #

02/06 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel *

02/07 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club *

02/08 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

02/10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

02/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

02/14 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *

02/15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House *

02/17 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre *

02/18 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

02/20 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre *

02/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand At The Complex *

02/23 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile *

02/24 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *

02/25 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

02/27 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 *

03/02 - LA, CA - Fonda Theatre *

03/04 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

03/07 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn *

03/08 - Dallas, TX - Trees *

03/10 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

03/11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

^ supporting Wallows

# supporting Maggie Rogers

* w/ support from Tommy Lefroy