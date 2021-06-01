Samia announces new EP ‘Scout,’ touring in the fall (watch “Show Up” video)

Samia released her debut LP, The Baby, last year, and after reworking that album with friends and contemporaries on The Baby Reimagined in January, she's now announced a new EP. Scout is due out July 23 via Grand Jury, with a physical release to follow on August 13. "It feels like a part two," Samia says; "it's The Baby's slightly older sister letting her know that everything is gonna be alright." The first single is "Show Up," which pairs piano balladry with more straight-ahead indie rock, and you can watch the video, and see the Scout cover art and tracklisting, below.

As mentioned, Samia has tour dates lined up this year, including East Coast and Midwest headlining shows with Savannah Conley (NYC at Bowery Ballroom on October 2, which is currently sold out, included), and shows supporting Sylvan Esso. See all dates below.

Samia - Scout Tracklisting

1 As You Are

2 Show Up

3 Elephant

4 The Promise (ft. Jelani Aryeh)

SAMIA: 2021 TOUR

9/6 - Troutdale, OR – Edgefield *

9/7 - Redmond, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater *

9/9 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

9/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre *

9/11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA *

9/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center *

9/14 - Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom *

9/16 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom *

9/17 - Austin, TX - The Moody Amphitheater *

9/18 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom *

9/19 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *

9/21 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theatre *

9/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

9/24 – Chicago, IL – Schubas # SOLD OUT

9/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line #

9/26 – Kansas City, MO – Recordbar #

9/28 – Indianapolis, IN – Hifi #

9/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s #

10/1 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall #

10/2 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom #

10/4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe #

10/5 – Washington DC – Songbyrd #

10/7 – Columbus, OH – The Basement #

10/8 – Nashville, TN – The Basement #

* w/Sylvan Esso

# w/Savannah Conley