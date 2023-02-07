Samiam announce first album in 12 years, ‘Stowaway,’ share new song & video

The highly influential punk/emo band Samiam have announced their first album in 12 years, Stowaway, due March 31 via Pure Noise (pre-order). The band--whose current lineup includes longtime members Jason Beebout (vocals), Sean Kennerly (guitar), and Sergie Loobkoff (guitar), along with newer additions Colin Brooks (drums) and Chad Darby (bass)--wrote the album over the course of nearly a decade and recorded it in multople studios, including Billie Joe Armstrong’s Otis Studio in Oakland and Savaria Studios in Brooklyn, where they tracked drums with Jon Markson (Drug Church, Koyo, etc). The album includes their 2021 single "Lights Out Little Hustler" (which features Hot Water Music's Chris Wollard), and the just-released "Crystallized," which you can check out below.

Samiam also have upcoming dates, including NYC's Brooklyn Made on April 19 with Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Rival Schools, etc) and 95 Bulls, and a run with their Pure Noise labelmates The Bouncing Souls. All dates are listed below.

In other Sergie Loobkoff news, Knapsack just launched limited color vinyl reissues of all three of their albums.

Tracklist

1. Lake Speed

2. Crystallized

3. Lights Out, Little Hustler

4. Shoulda Stayed

5. Shut Down

6. Scout Knife

7. Monterey Canyon

8. Natural Disasters

9. Stanley

10. Highwire

11. Something

12. Stowaway

Samiam -- 2023 Tour Dates

04/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

04/08 Oakland, CA @ The Golden Bull

04/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made w/ Walter Schreifels

05/11 Chicago, IL @ Metro #

05/12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

05/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

05/15 Orlando, FL @ The Social #

05/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room #

05/17 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum #

05/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room #

05/21 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live #

# w/ The Bouncing Souls