Samiam announce NYC show with Walter Schreifels & 95 Bulls (BrooklynVegan Presale)

Highly influential punk/emo/post-hardcore vets Samiam released their first new single in over a decade, "Lights Out Little Hustler," in September, and they've now announced a new NYC show this spring. It happens on April 19 at Brooklyn Made, with support from Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Rival Schools, etc) and 95 Bulls. Tickets go on BrooklynVegan Presale on Wednesday, January 11 at noon Eastern; use the password BKVEGAN. Our presale runs through Thursday, January 12 at 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Friday, January 13 at noon.

Samiam also have a Los Angeles show coming up at The Wiltern on April 7, supporting The Ataris (whose So Long, Astoria lineup will play the album in full). Those are their only upcoming shows at the moment; stay tuned.