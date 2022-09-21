Samiam release first new song in over 10 years ft. Hot Water Music’s Chris Wollard

The highly influential punk/emo/post-hardcore vets Samiam have signed to Pure Noise and are working on what will be their first new album since 2011's Trips. Meanwhile, they've just released their first new single in over a decade, "Lights Out Little Hustler." It features Hot Water Music's Chris Wollard, and it sounds like classic Samiam. Vocalist Jason Beebout says, "'Lights Out Little Hustler' is about becoming emotionally detached and creating obstacles to keep people from being close to you. Wanting to be loved but forgetting how to show it. Knowing that what you have is important, but too afraid to let it be." Check it out below.

Samiam are also playing Atlantic City's inaugural Frantic City festival this weekend, alongside Superchunk, Rocket From The Crypt, The Bouncing Souls, Murder City Devils, Yo La Tengo, Titus Andronicus, Snail Mail, Car Seat Headrest, Protomartyr, Control Top, and Shannon and the Clams.

They also play The Fest in Gainesville, and they're touring Europe and the UK with Hot Water Music, Boysetsfire, and Be Well. All dates are listed below.

Samiam -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sept 23 - Atlantic City, NJ

Sept 24 - Atlantic City, NJ (Frantic City Festival)

Oct 01 / 22 Glasgow, U.K. Slay Glasgow

Hot Water Music, Be Well, Samiam

Oct 02 / 22 Leeds, U.K. Stylus

Hot Water Music, Be Well, Samiam

Oct 04 / 22 London, U.K. Electric Ballroom

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 05 / 22 Antwerpen, Belgium Zappa

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 06 / 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 07 / 22 Dortmund, Germany Warsteiner Music Hall

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 08 / 22 Hannover, Germany Swiss Life Hall

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 09 / 22 Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 10 / 22 Nuremberg, Germany Löwensaal

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 11 / 22 Munich, Germany, TONHALLE

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 12 / 22 Wien, Austria Gasometer

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 13 / 22 Stuttgart, Germany, LKA Longhorn

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 14 / 22 Wiesbaden, Germany Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 15 / 22 Wiesbaden, Germany Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam

Oct 17 / 22 Cologne, Germany Gebäude 9

Samiam Headline Show

Oct 18 / 22 Hamburg, Germany Knust

Samiam Headline Show

Oct 28th-30th / 22 Gainsville, Florida

The Fest