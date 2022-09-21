Samiam release first new song in over 10 years ft. Hot Water Music’s Chris Wollard
The highly influential punk/emo/post-hardcore vets Samiam have signed to Pure Noise and are working on what will be their first new album since 2011's Trips. Meanwhile, they've just released their first new single in over a decade, "Lights Out Little Hustler." It features Hot Water Music's Chris Wollard, and it sounds like classic Samiam. Vocalist Jason Beebout says, "'Lights Out Little Hustler' is about becoming emotionally detached and creating obstacles to keep people from being close to you. Wanting to be loved but forgetting how to show it. Knowing that what you have is important, but too afraid to let it be." Check it out below.
Samiam are also playing Atlantic City's inaugural Frantic City festival this weekend, alongside Superchunk, Rocket From The Crypt, The Bouncing Souls, Murder City Devils, Yo La Tengo, Titus Andronicus, Snail Mail, Car Seat Headrest, Protomartyr, Control Top, and Shannon and the Clams.
They also play The Fest in Gainesville, and they're touring Europe and the UK with Hot Water Music, Boysetsfire, and Be Well. All dates are listed below.
Samiam -- 2022 Tour Dates
Sept 23 - Atlantic City, NJ
Sept 24 - Atlantic City, NJ (Frantic City Festival)
Oct 01 / 22 Glasgow, U.K. Slay Glasgow
Hot Water Music, Be Well, Samiam
Oct 02 / 22 Leeds, U.K. Stylus
Hot Water Music, Be Well, Samiam
Oct 04 / 22 London, U.K. Electric Ballroom
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 05 / 22 Antwerpen, Belgium Zappa
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 06 / 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 07 / 22 Dortmund, Germany Warsteiner Music Hall
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 08 / 22 Hannover, Germany Swiss Life Hall
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 09 / 22 Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 10 / 22 Nuremberg, Germany Löwensaal
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 11 / 22 Munich, Germany, TONHALLE
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 12 / 22 Wien, Austria Gasometer
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 13 / 22 Stuttgart, Germany, LKA Longhorn
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 14 / 22 Wiesbaden, Germany Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 15 / 22 Wiesbaden, Germany Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
BoySetsFire, Hot Water Music, Samiam
Oct 17 / 22 Cologne, Germany Gebäude 9
Samiam Headline Show
Oct 18 / 22 Hamburg, Germany Knust
Samiam Headline Show
Oct 28th-30th / 22 Gainsville, Florida
The Fest