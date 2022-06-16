Samiam, The Ergs! & Night Birds playing opening night party for NJ fest Frantic City

New music festival Frantic City holds its inaugural edition in Atlantic City, NJ this September, happening at Orange Loop Amphitheater on September 24. They've now announced an official opening night party happening the night before, on Friday, 9/23 at Bourré. Samiam, who are on the festival lineup, are on the bill, along with The Ergs! and Night Birds, and Natalie Cuomo hosts. Tickets go on sale Thursday (6/16) At noon.

Tickets are also on sale for Frantic City, which features Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Murder City Devils, Shannon and the Clams, Superchunk, The Raveonettes, Rocket from the Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr, Control Top, and host Fred Armisen.

The Ergs! are also playing The Fest in October, and Bouncing Souls' 2022 Stoked for the Summer show, which is on July 16 at Stone Pony Summer Stage and also features Joyce Manor and Hot Water Music.