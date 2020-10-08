Sammy Hagar & Michael Anthony post video tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Tributes to Eddie Van Halen have been pouring in since his death on Tuesday (10/6), which followed a battle with throat cancer. Members of Van Halen, including singers David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone, bassist Michael Anthony, co-founder and percussionist Alex Van Halen (Eddie's brother), and bassist Wolfgang Van Halen (Eddie's son) all shared messages on social media, and now Sammy and Michael have also shared a new video. They recorded it after rehearsals for Sammy's Birthday Bash, a virtual concert that streams on nugs.tv starting on October 17.

"After the unfortunate thing that happened with Eddie Van Halen yesterday," Sammy says, "which was, for Mike and I, just was like getting hit by a freaking Mack Truck, kinda took the wind out of the sails. "I'm kind of devastated," he continued. "A Van Halen song never felt so hard to play and sing in my life."

"It’s very surreal right now," Michael added. "It hasn’t sunk in yet."

Watch the whole video below.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne, Bill & Ted's Alex Winter, Fleetwood Mac's Mic Fleetwood, and Eddie's widow Janie Liszewski are among those who have shared tributes to him.

You can also remember EVH by watching his classic '80s appearances on SNL and Letterman.