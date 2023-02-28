Sampa The Great touring ahead of Bonnaroo

Sampa The Great has announced a North American tour supporting her most recent album As Above, So Below. The tour kicks off May 17 in Seattle, with stops in Vancouver, Atlanta, Richmond, New York, Boston, Toronto, and more. She'll also appear at Lightning In A Bottle Festival and Bonnaroo in the coming months. All dates below.

Sampa comes to NYC on June 6 at Irving Plaza. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10am.

Sampa The Great -- 2023 Tour

May 17 Seattle, WA - Neptune

May 18 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

May 19 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

May 22 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

May 23 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Club

May 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

May 24 - 29 Buena Vista Lake, CA @ Lightning In A Bottle

May 31 - Atlanta, GA Terminal West

June 2 - Richmond, VA Brown's Island

June 4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

June 6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

June 7 - Boston, MA - Royale

June 9 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club

June 14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

June 16 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo