Sampa The Great touring ahead of Bonnaroo
Sampa The Great has announced a North American tour supporting her most recent album As Above, So Below. The tour kicks off May 17 in Seattle, with stops in Vancouver, Atlanta, Richmond, New York, Boston, Toronto, and more. She'll also appear at Lightning In A Bottle Festival and Bonnaroo in the coming months. All dates below.
Sampa comes to NYC on June 6 at Irving Plaza. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10am.
Sampa The Great -- 2023 Tour
May 17 Seattle, WA - Neptune
May 18 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
May 19 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
May 22 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
May 23 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Club
May 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
May 24 - 29 Buena Vista Lake, CA @ Lightning In A Bottle
May 31 - Atlanta, GA Terminal West
June 2 - Richmond, VA Brown's Island
June 4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
June 6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
June 7 - Boston, MA - Royale
June 9 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club
June 14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
June 16 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo