Sampha announces “Satellite Business” shows in NYC & London

We've been hearing Sampha appear on songs from the likes of SBTRKT, kwes., Speakers Corner Quartet, Kendrick Lamar, and more over the last year or so, but it's been a while since he released his debut LP, 2017's Process. Still no word on a follow-up, but he's announced shows in Brooklyn and London that he's calling "Satellite Business." "A place to explore again," he writes. "Figure out ideas, adjust, make mistakes, learn, improvise, make new material... a safe space to play music in. I'll be with a new band, trying new things. If you're interested come join us." See all dates below.

The Brooklyn shows are at Pioneer Works on June 20, 21, and 22, and they're in the round. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM EDT.

14 June Hackney Church, London

15 June Hackney Church, London

20 June Pioneer Works, Brooklyn, NY

21 June Pioneer Works, Brooklyn, NY

22 June Pioneer Works, Brooklyn, NY