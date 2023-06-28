Sampha returns with first new song in six years, “Spirit 2.0″ (watch the video)

In the time since releasing his great 2017 debut full-length Process, Sampha has reminded us how stunning his voice is across collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Lil Silva, SBTRKT, and more, and now he has finally released his first new solo single in six years, "Spirit 2.0," after previewing it at his recent "Satellite Business" shows. It's a remarkable song that brings together innovative electronic production and Sampha's uniquely soulful voice, and here's what he says about it:

It's about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing. It's about acknowledging those moments when you need help - that requires real strength. I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn't have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking... letting go and just dancing.. wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds nests to spaceships.

The song was made with contributions from Yussef Dayes, El Guincho and Owen Pallett, and it features vocals from Yaeji and Ibeyi's Lisa-Kaindé Diaz. Sampha has also confirmed that it's part of his as-yet-unannounced sophomore album. Listen and check out the Filmawi-directed video below.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Sampha added: